Eric Trump: Dems 'not even people'

"I've never seen hatred like this," he said on Fox News's "Hannity" Tuesday night. "To me, they're not even people. It's so, so sad. Morality's just gone, morals have flown out the window and we deserve so much better than this as a country." "You see the Democratic Party, they're imploding. They're imploding. They became obstructionists because they have no message of their own."

Hmmm, I'm curious Eric, where exactly have you been these past 8 years?

Hatred of Obama and Republican obstructionists was clearly at your dinner table nightly, let alone McConnell's, "We're going to make this President [Obama] a one term President."

And, as for 'morals', isn't that the pot calling the kettle black?