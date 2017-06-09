Analysis | How the pro-Trump media covered the Comey trial

I watched the testimony.

We need to move forward with new blood in Congress and the White House...516 days until mid-terms

with people who are more moderate, willing to compromise to get things done...

unfortunately, we need to engage the voters more completely with mainstream factual news... not conservative or liberal but news that speaks ALL the truth... not just liberal or conservative 'spinning'.

At the end of the day, Trump probably is not 'guilty' of the technical definition of 'obstruction' but he sure is dancing with it.

I think we all now can read between the lines…. From Comey’s prepared opening statement

March 30 Phone Call On the morning of March 30, the President called me at the FBI. He described the Russia investigation as “a cloud” that was impairing his ability to act on behalf of the country. He said he had nothing to do with Russia, had not been involved with hookers in Russia, and had always assumed he was being recorded when in Russia. He asked what we could do to “lift the cloud.” I responded that we were investigating the matter as quickly as we could, and that there would be great benefit, if we didn’t find anything, to our having done the work well. He agreed, but then re-emphasized the problems this was causing him.

That suggests he has been, at some point as well as others, otherwise, why bring it up?

It’s the ‘smoking’ gun!!!! No wonder the wife is pissed off all the time!!!!

To you Ruby Slipper voters.... careful what you wish for, you just might get served.... on their platter.