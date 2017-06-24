Newsvine

Medical Groups Hate the GOP Health Care Plans

Some excerpts

Women

Medicaid covers half the births in the U.S. right now and the House and Senate bills would both not only pull back the expansion of Medicaid that underlay Obamacare, but reduce federal funding for the original program, too.

Children

Medicaid covers 39 percent of children in the U.S., according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The elderly

Medicaid also covers two-thirds of people in nursing homes. 

Trump-Ryan-McConnell Care equals GENOCIDE!

Maybe we should file with the Hague and take Trump, Ryan McConnell out of the 'equation?

