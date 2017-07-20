Meet the Waltons: How America's wealthiest family spends its fortune

This year, the family is expected to make around $3.361 billion from dividends

Taxed at 20%,

plus the net investment tax (3.8%...Obamacare)

while their employees are taxed at ?

Well to start... there is the social security tax 7.65% and... drum roll, the employee's 'effective' income tax rate.. which, probably, runs right around 8-10%...

https://corporation360.wordpress.com/2015/01/30/who-benefits-more-from-obamacare-wal-mart-or-employees/

Is it any wonder why there are super PACs supporting removing Obamacare.

The net investment tax for the Waltons is around $128 million... clearly they can spend a few million 'bribing' YOU, via mis-representation about Obamacare, let alone the campaign donations they can make directly to those uber right wing republicans.

YOU STUPID DUMB F#CING TRUMP VOTERS!!!!!!

This isn't about YOUR freedom of choice but THEIR taxes...!!!!