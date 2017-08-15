Trump Complains Media Not 'Satisfied' By Belated Denunciation Of Hate Groups

Try using the words greed and charity in the same sentence....

Try using the words hate and love in the same sentence...

Try using the words self-absorbed and benevolent in the same sentence

Mr. President, your focus is on 'fake news' instead of looking in the mirror at yourself and seeing what we see

A greedy, self-absorbed TFB intent upon one thing...

increasing your pocketbook... at the expense of the rest of us

And you Trump voters can't see the forest from the trees, which makes you no different than Trump!

TFB=Trust Fund Baby