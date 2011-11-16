"It's a Wonderful Life" - Economic exchange of value, both real and perceived

After reading this article I read through another seeded blog and it struck me rather curiously about the incredible amount of criticism of not only the article’s presentation of “facts”, which by the way is a tried and true tactic of “bait and switch”, but also criticism directed at the poor.

{Sarcastically} I mean it IS their fault they ARE poor, they can just go get a job, right? If they only “want” to, right? Or better yet, it’s the government’s fault they are poor.

This article is not an attempt to defend the poor as many of us, regardless of economic class, make poor decisions, like constantly buying Doritos & soda instead of sandwich meat and a loaf of bread to extend the grocery dollar or using check cashing places instead of managing your cash through a free checking account; however, to actually go out of your way to criticize the poor for being poor shows incredibly poor character.

Then, some of the bloggers actually blamed the government for “creating” the poor through all of the “welfare” provided by AND paid for by the over-taxed wealthy.

Read the following blogs

From norm903:

“If you add in the value of all the gov't aid, ie, unemployment, welfare, free medical, SS, Medicare, free cheese, food stamps, subsidized electric and heat, food pantries, food banks, free shelters, etc. there are not many people falling below the poverty line. They may not live like the fantasy families on tv, but who does?”

“Tainted money: money that taint yours. Keep your hands off it, leave it in the pockets of those to whom it belongs.”

From KiloByte1339:

“Wealth used to distribute itself naturally via capitalist structures [sic]. Then liberals decided to put the government in control of the flow with artificial entitlement programs. The liberal disease is destroying this nation as we know it.”

“Many were poor long before the recession. There is no getting around the fact that laziness and government handouts are huge contributers [sic] to poverty”

Economic exchange of value, real and perceived, is the heart of the OSW movement. Although clearly a Frank Capra script, this thought is best illustrated through a favorite movie of mine, “It’s a Wonderful Life” in the following excerpted script.

Potter:

“You see, if you shoot pool with some employee here, you can come and borrow money. What does that get us? A discontented, lazy rabble instead of a thrifty working class. And all because a few starry-eyed dreamers like Peter Bailey stir them up and fill their heads with a lot of impossible ideas. Now, I say...”

George:

“….But he did help a few people get out of your slums, Mr. Potter. And what's wrong with that? Why...here, you are all businessmen here. Doesn't it make them better citizens? Doesn't it make them better customers? You...you said that uh...what'd you say just a minute ago… They, they had to wait and save their money before they even thought of a decent home. Wait! Wait for what? Until their children grow up and leave them? Until they're so old and broken-down that they… Do you know how long it takes a working man to save five thousand dollars?

Just remember this, Mr. Potter, that this rabble you're talking about...they do most of the working and paying and living and dying in this community. Well, it is too much to have them work and pay and live and die in a couple of decent rooms and a bath?

Anyway, my father didn't think so. People were human beings to him, but to you, a warped, frustrated old man, they're cattle.

Well, in my book, he died a much richer man than you'll ever be.”

Potter: “I'm not interested in your book. I'm talking about the Building and Loan.”

George:

“I know very well what you're talking about. You're talking about something you can't get your fingers on, and it's galling you. That's what you're talking about, I know. Well, I, I, I've said too much. I... You're, you're the Board here. You do what you want with this thing. There's j-just one thing more though. This town needs this measly one-horse institution if only to have some place where people can come without crawling to Potter.”

And when a “run on the bank” was happening,

George:

“Randall, now wait a minute, wait... now listen...now listen to me. I-I beg of you not to do this thing. If Potter gets a hold of this Building and Loan, there'll never be another decent house built in this town. He's already got charge of the bank. He's got the bus line. He's got the department stores. And now he's after us.

Why? Well, it's very simple. Because we're cutting in on his business, that's why. And because he wants to keep you living in his slums and paying the kind of rent he decides.

Joe, you had one of those Potter houses, didn't you? Well, have you forgotten? Have you forgotten what he charged for that broken-down shack? Here, Ed. You know, you remember last year when things weren't going so well, you couldn't make your payments. You didn't lose your house, did you? Do you think Potter would have let you keep it?

Ca-Can't you understand what's happening here? Don't you see what's happening?

Potter isn't selling. Potter's buying. And why? Because we're panicky and he's not. That's why. He's picking up some bargains. Now, We-We can get through this thing all right.

We-We've got to stick together, though.

We've got to have faith in each other.”

Does “wall street” sound like Potter to you? Does the Tea Party sound like Potter or George?

The OSW movement or the discussions of “class warfare” should bring a thought to each of you. Are you being paid enough for your services? Or is it about what is galling Potter, he simply wanted more, than you. Everyone wants more. But when does wanting more and hoarding what you do have, while paying “just enough”, instill any real sense of an exchange of value, let alone the perception.

To be clear, I do NOT believe in socialism, where the government provides services otherwise available via private industry; however, government IS needed to curb and check “monopolistic” behavior where only a few have and many have not. Also, there ARE certain issues, such as the health care debate, that is best served at a national level, whether you agree in government run plans, Obamacare, or the private insurer system or not.

The best mechanism to curb monopolistic behavior is through regulations AND, primarily, the tax structure. Although this article did not discuss the timeline of increased wealth disparity between the haves and the not’s, the majority of that change occurred within the past 10-15 years when the top 1%ers enjoyed the lowest tax structures since the modern era.

I suggest the following:

A) Provide an 80% dividend deduction for corporations, effectively eliminating corporate tax.

The federal budget receives only about 6-8% from corporate income tax Money flows to the best opportunity for making more; therefore, money would flow out of corporations like a river and then would be subject to individual capital gains tax However, ensure all dividends are subject to Social Security / Medicare UP to $500,000 to ensure owner/shareholders don’t game the system by only taking dividends and not a W2. Which, by experience, I know they are currently doing.

B) Increase the capital gains tax back to 20% WITH

An additional 2-4% surcharge for Social Security and Medicare IF the corporation does NOT pay the bottom ½ of their employees 3 times minimum wage AND provide 75% of the individual health coverage; otherwise, the rest of us are subsidizing that employer’s employees through the tax structure (earned income credit, housing allowances, SNAP, WIC, school lunch programs among others).

C) Increase the top rate (for those making more than $500,000) to 49% WITH a credit for those that

pay the bottom ½ of their employees 3 times minimum wage AND provide 75% of the individual health coverage; otherwise, the rest of us are subsidizing that employer’s employees through the tax structure OR make “cash” (only cash) charitable contributions in excess of 25% of your agi i. Whichever provides the better credit

D) Remove all of junior’s cuts above the $500,000 income level, while leaving the bottom.

In the end the issue at hand is “when will the wealthy pay better wages for all of us, not just the few.” How much of ‘return on investment” is enough? And to what “societal” expense remaining unpaid for BY those higher earning corporations or individuals.

Those that earn more DO USE a disproportionate share of governmental services in the form of previously provided tax cuts, regulation protection, and intellectual property; therefore, their societal costs are greater. Either pay better than you are or the George Bailey’s of the world will stick together for our Building & Loan of America and pray that when your wealth fails that we have grace and humility to reward you in return.

“Just remember this, Mr. Potter, that this rabble you're talking about...they do most of the working and paying and living and dying in this community. Well, it is too much to have them work and pay and live and die in a couple of decent rooms and a bath?”