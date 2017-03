"Where have all the shoppers gone?"

Hmm, maybe to Costco? Where we, the consumer, know the employees are better paid with benefits to boot.

Americans have had enough of Walmart's terrorist reign over their employees while we, the taxpayer, are subsidizing Walmart's employees.

Simply because Walmart chooses to disparately pay their employees - high amounts on top and sh!t for pay for everyone else.

Careful what you wish for.