Donald Trump's Employees Don't Share Wealth in 401(k) Plan

The article brings back memories of "Wealth Envy" comments by the ... well... Political candidates backed by uber wealthy or were 'wealthy' themselves.

With wages stagnating, it's no wonder there is poor participation of 401ks, let alone that 'management' isn't too willing to 'encourage' participation.

This election the solution is to 'litmus' test candidates on one thing - income inequality and how the candidates plan to 'address' that issue

A) Lower top rate taxes and let the savings 'trickle down' (where have we heard that one before?)

or

B) Increase the top tax rate to 60% but then give the employer a 40% credit IF they provide a 'livable wage'*, provide ALL employees (including part-time) at least 85% of individual health insurance, AND maintains 85% full-time employees

*Livable wage would not impact minimum wage but could be linked to the 'regional' poverty line.. maybe use 3 times the poverty rate.