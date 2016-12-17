Dr. Marc Siegel: The doctor's visit of the future (after ObamaCare is reformed) | Fox News

When all the dust starts settling, even the dumb f's will start figuring out that Obamacare was heavy regulation on 'egregious' overpricing by the medical profession and the insurance companies while ensuring the patient had access to reasonable health care choices.

Because sometimes you don't know what you have until its gone...

Because if everyone were to pay into some type of risk management program, then the emergency room clinics/hospitals don't have to increase their prices when they get stiffed by those that don't have insurance... d'oh

Ruby Slipper Trump voters really think a health insurance company WILL offer health insurance under a no underwriting system... and, even if they did, at lower prices?

hence the Ruby Slipper Syndrome

Good luck with that, while the higher income people get an automatic tax break (they'll gladly pay more for your health insurance).