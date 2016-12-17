Newsvine

JayCFO-3768452

 

About All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing. Edmund Burke Articles: 0 Seeds: 6 Comments: 1966 Since: Jul 2011

Dr. Marc Siegel: The doctor's visit of the future (after ObamaCare is reformed) | Fox News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by JayCFO-3768452 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Sat Dec 17, 2016 9:16 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

When all the dust starts settling, even the dumb f's will start figuring out that Obamacare was heavy regulation on 'egregious' overpricing by the medical profession and the insurance companies while ensuring the patient had access to reasonable health care choices.

Because sometimes you don't know what you have until its gone... 

Because if everyone were to pay into some type of risk management program, then the emergency room clinics/hospitals don't have to increase their prices when they get stiffed by those that don't have insurance... d'oh

Ruby Slipper Trump voters really think a health insurance company WILL offer health insurance under a no underwriting system... and, even if they did, at lower prices?  

hence the Ruby Slipper Syndrome

Good luck with that, while the higher income people get an automatic tax break (they'll gladly pay more for your health insurance).

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor