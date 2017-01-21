Newsvine

Trump issues executive order to start rolling back Obamacare

Well... {in Ronnie's voice}, careful what you wish for.

There were many warnings from our nation's founding fathers, one that clearly was not heeded this past election - be fearful of 'tyranny of the wealthy'....

Although complex in nature, John Nash's equilibrium theory, for which he won the Economic Nobel prize for, is in full force... meaning, the 'wealthy' have effectively banded together to trump up the people to elect someone who'll give them everything they ever wanted... less taxes... less regulations and less... well any hindrance to keep those wealthy accountable to ... well, no one now.

Of course, we'll ALL share in the new order of 'wealth', right?

Oh, and one final thought, we now have a President, who won... oops, actually lost the popular vote (46% vs 48%) of 54.4% of the voting public...

Put another way, only 25% of the voting public voted for him, AS WELL AS, their respective local politicians.

Hardly a mandate to do anything but, then, those of you who didn't vote, I blame you... because you just turned over the henhouse to the fox, which gets us full circle...

Well... careful what you wish for.. you just might get what you asked for.

 

