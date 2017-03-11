Analysis | Trump's head-spinning shift on the economy has left his supporters behind

And this would be a surprise for Ruby Slipper voters?

But while Trump's fortunes have changed dramatically during his ascension from political outsider to president, it's not so clear that life has changed for many of his supporters who had been stuck in economic distress. Indeed, the jobs report that Trump now touts as proof of renaissance shows the economy largely on the same path it was before he took office.

But, hey, this will all change now, right?

I, for one, am not surprised that he will reward his fellow millionaires... especially now that we hear the new health care plan

a) reduces health care opportunity for over 50 million Americans while at the same time

b) giving a $15.7 BILLION tax break to the ...

you guessed it, the millionaires...