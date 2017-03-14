Newsvine

Trump and his attorney general are freaking out the $7 billion pot industry

Shortly afterward, Attorney General Jeff Sessions told a conference of state attorneys general that he is "dubious" about the benefits of pot.

I couldn't give a flyin f about the 'dubious' benefits..., except the potential 'federal' or 'state' tax revenue that it could provide.

Legalize ALL of the drugs and, then, tax the flyin' f on all of them.. and, then, use only 50% for reahab, 25% for health, and the remaining 25% to the general fund....

I suspect the federal budget would be 'balanced' within 2-3 years.

You want to use that sh!t, then pay the taxes and if you get addicted... you'll die...

because I really don't care about keeping those drugs out of the country... I'd rather keep it 'pure', taxed and regulated.

dumb arses

