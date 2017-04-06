With 'nuclear option,' Senate ends Democratic blockade of Trump court pick

When you begin to believe lies, all of life's hopes change into yesterday's unfulfilled dreams.

Whether you argue the Dem's pushed 'nuclear' in 2013 caused this or not, doesn't change the mere fact that President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to fill Scalia's seat on the Supreme Court on March 16, 2016, an election year, whereas in February 1988, also an election year, the Democratic-controlled Senate confirmed Anthony Kennedy, who was the Republican President Ronald Reagan's nominee for the Supreme Court.

After the death of Scalia, Republican Senate leaders announced that they planned to hold no vote on any potential nomination during the president's last year in office.

Obama's nomination remained before the Senate for 293 days, the longest nomination process in the history of Supreme Court nominations.

As for me, I will never forget this injustice perpetrated by not only McConnel and his fellow Republicans, but also by every single right wing nut wacko voter, who couldn't find the truth with a flashlight and two hands.

Interestingly enough, the Republicans wanted the next nominee to be selected by the voters...

given that Hillary overwhelmingly won the popular vote (nearly 2 million votes), I guess the Republicans lied to you... only THEY RIGHT WING FACTION wanted to select the next justice, not you

