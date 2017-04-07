U.S. informed Russia ahead of cruise missile strikes on Syria base

Like I really give a sh!T,
given that we already know the Russian mafia are the left arm of Putin....
as if you didn't know the Russian mob have
rented floors on Trump Tower...
are you that fckn stupid?
Does 'wag the dog' have any meaning for you?
