The government is demanding to know who this Trump critic is. Twitter is suing to keep it a secret.

Seeded by JayCFO-3768452 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Fri Apr 7, 2017 8:06 AM
Sounds like tweets from Premier Trump...

"Do as I say, not as I do."

Although stupid leaders really don't bother me...

it is all the stupid that voted for them, thinking they represent them... and not corporate interests first

good luck with that one

Don't have a problem with a governmental agency executing a lawful warrant, whereby there is sufficient evidence suggesting a crime has been committed...

but this smacks of Premier Arse Hisself not having a very thick skin...

now 579 days until mid-term elections

 

