GOP rushing to vote on healthcare without analysis of changes

The lack of a score [from the CFO] comes despite years of GOP attacks on Democrats for what Republicans argued was a rushed process that rammed through ObamaCare in 2010.

Merely proves Republicans are hypocrites.

a) They're 'ramming' 'repeal', along with a, let's face it, NOT a replacement in 'record' time

b) Obviously NOT scoring the bill because they know nearly 80% of Americans will be pissed off after they truly find out the true Republicans'

'health plan'

don't get sick; if you do, die quickly

The definition of Republican/Libertarian....

Someone who is all for 'limited' government, as long as they're getting their financial governmental benefits.