How the economy could change if Social Security runs out

For those of us in the know, we understand SS is a 'pay as you go' funding of the federal budget.

WHERE is the FUTURE funding going to come from?

the 'average' working man

or the mfs who stole from the fund by either

a) cheating it by 'under reporting' their income (think LLC electing S-status and reporting smaller income (earned income of 30k and S income of 50k) OR

b) wealthy mfs who think they're 'Taxed Enough Already" (TEA party)..... ?

Thank you so much arseholes who think you've been taxed too much...

d'oyh... that'd be our President... and his 'supporters'

(aka jock straps)

Maybe, just maybe, you should consider voting differently...

for YOUR benefit

and not the 'manor' born?