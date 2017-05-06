Flynn was warned by Trump transition officials about contacts with Russian ambassador

Hmmm?

Been there... done that...

meaning, I knew the 'Ruby Slipper' group already knew they were beholden to

another country.....

not mine...

but whatever country that fackaded them while they voted for the

'eventual' winners....

Careful what you wish for...

you just might get f'd in the arse....

For me personally, i don't think I'd like that (having never experienced it before)...

but I do feel corn cobbed every day by

Ryan and Ruby Slippers

(I would have thought silk felt better than that)...

d'oh!

the definition of a libertarian

'all for limited government, as long as they're getting their government benefit'