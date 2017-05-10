Trump Assails Democrats for Hypocrisy on Comey

Now isn't that the pot calling the kettle black?
Charles knew all too well..
Politics makes strange bedfellows
Charles Dudley Warner
Trump doesn't bother me... it's his voters being stupid... and, adding insult to injury, not willing to admit it.
Now isn't that the pot calling the kettle black?
Charles knew all too well..
Politics makes strange bedfellows
Charles Dudley Warner
Trump doesn't bother me... it's his voters being stupid... and, adding insult to injury, not willing to admit it.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment