Trump to propose big cuts to safety-net in new budget, slashing Medicaid and opening door to other limits

Tried and true...
trickle down economics
In truth, I really hope Trump gets his wish on this budget
as we all know how well that worked under junior
AND, this time, maybe you dumbass Ruby Slipper voters
will actually vote differently in 533 days?
But hey, if you don't
careful what you wish for
you just might see
the true intent of Ryan's Ayan Rand based philosophy
ONLY the property owner has 'rights' to be protected by the government and f anybody else
Greed devours itself and doesn't give a rat's ass about you.