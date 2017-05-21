Trump to propose big cuts to safety-net in new budget, slashing Medicaid and opening door to other limits

Tried and true...

trickle down economics

In truth, I really hope Trump gets his wish on this budget

as we all know how well that worked under junior

AND, this time, maybe you dumbass Ruby Slipper voters

will actually vote differently in 533 days?

But hey, if you don't

careful what you wish for

you just might see

the true intent of Ryan's Ayan Rand based philosophy

ONLY the property owner has 'rights' to be protected by the government and f anybody else

Greed devours itself and doesn't give a rat's ass about you.