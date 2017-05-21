Newsvine

JayCFO-3768452

 

About All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing. Edmund Burke Articles: 0 Seeds: 23 Comments: 2067 Since: Jul 2011

Trump to propose big cuts to safety-net in new budget, slashing Medicaid and opening door to other limits

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by JayCFO-3768452 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Sun May 21, 2017 5:59 PM
Discuss:

Tried and true...

trickle down economics

In truth, I really hope Trump gets his wish on this budget

as we all know how well that worked under junior

AND, this time, maybe you dumbass Ruby Slipper voters

will actually vote differently in 533 days?

But hey, if you don't

careful what you wish for

you just might see

the true intent of Ryan's Ayan Rand based philosophy

ONLY the property owner has 'rights' to be protected by the government and f anybody else

Greed devours itself and doesn't give a rat's ass about you.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor