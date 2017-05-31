Trump blasts Kathy Griffin over "beheading" photo - CBS News

Now, to all of you Trump voters... get a clue...

Although, what Ms. Griffin did was disgustingly distasteful, at best, and, even potentially 'criminal', it IS protected by 'free speech'.

Having said that, I point out that both parents of an 11 year old boy responded......

over something the parents themselves have control over... what media information the parents allowed into their home...

AND, then, the parents get outraged?

and we, the rest of the Americans that did NOT vote for that mother f because we already knew he was not going to benefit the majority but only his little own

trust fund babies.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Get a f#@kin clue... I too have children and grandchildren that I want to have an opportunity to succeed.

Every single baby being born today starts out with a $58,000 debt (national debt)...

NOW, if you're Donald junior, an 11 year old,... that's pocket change....

and they are offended? by people expressing their opinions? who are pissed off that they don't give a crap about the middle class, let alone the poor? and are systematically destroying anything and everything that actually protects middle class, and the poor, against egregious and tyrannical wealthy behavior?

GO %#@! yourself Trump! and the voter horse you rode in on....!!!!!!!