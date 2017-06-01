Iowa teen's $1 million-per-month illness no longer a secret

To you Ruby Slipper voters, and the Republicans Congress you voted for, I have but one question

"So what's your plan for the patient, and/or their family?"

'Don't get sick, and if you do, die quickly?"

Health care costs are, eventually, 'shared'.

Some day you stupid dipsh!t Ruby Slipper voters might just realize that AND, maybe, actually think differently than when it comes to this health care debacle, called the Republican way or the highway.

The ONLY reason why the Republicans were against it was because it taxes the 'wealthy' differently to actually help pay for it...

Which then leads to the next question....

IF ALL employers were actually providing reasonable health care benefits to ALL of their employees...

would have we even had a discussion, let alone the ACA law enacted, about health care insurance 'regulation'?

