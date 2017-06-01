Kudos to Trump for rejecting the climate deal and putting America first

By far the best energy policy for America is to get the government out of the way - end all subsidies - and let the market determine what power sources make the most sense.

Stephen Moore, along with the Heritage Foundation (whose hefty contributors include the oiled up Koch boys) are masters of mis-direction...

Oil, and gas, gets a 15% statutory depletion allowance...

ok, for most of you that's like 'huh?' but here's a better way of describing it.

Imagine whatever you earn.. $10k, $50k, or even $200k and being able to exclude 15% off the top (so that'd be $30k for that $200k person).

and we're not subsidizing 'oil and gas'?

Stephen Moore is a paid contributor for 'big oil' and nothing more, therefore, his remarks are suspect.