Trump confirm he's under investigation in Twitter rant

Gotta love POTUS....

What's good for the goose (Hillary) isn't now good for the gander?

Yes, it is next to impossible to prove a negative (IF, that is in fact true) and, one would have thought anyway, that 'more damaging' data hasn't by now been 'leaked' to the press but....

this is an individual that's married, twice no less, 'affiliated Russian' women (ok, so Ivana was Czech and Melanie Slovania but both were born under the Russian 'Iron Curtain')

clearly has had business ventures in overseas (Russian affiliated) countries (and we already know those business dealings require... ah, let's say ... more unique 'financing' arrangements... aka bribes*(1) to 'navigate' through their country's building permit requirements)

and,

reportedly the Russian mafia has an entire floor rented within the Trump tower (as if both of these organization's personnel wouldn't ever see each other on the elevators on a day to day basis, let alone have been involved with, at the very least, a 'rental' agreement)

and

although we actually haven't seen Trump's 'financials' and their details, it's been reported that Trump's organizations are heavily 'financed' with Russian individual's money (I suspect Russian oligarchy)

but, then... the most sinister of all is the 'Mercer' connection.... a reputed computer genius having made his 'billions' through ...drum roll....

artificial intelligence in 'Wall Street' investing...*(2) (I'll get back to that Russian/Mercer connection)

Ok... the wife thing... you can kinda of excuse this one - no one really 'chooses' 'where' they've been born and 'love is love', right?

but...

the business connections?

maybe that's why Trump hasn't released his financials/tax returns as it would clearly identify the close connections? When it comes to business, my dad always hated being 'owned' by the bank (money lenders, hacks, loan sharks, etc...) because once they have a piece of you... they take... and take... and ...in the words of Homer, "D'OH"... blackmail... albeit subtly but, nevertheless, it exists..

hmmm, don't have a problem with that one bit... it's how stupid you Ruby Slipper voters really are... as if you think turning the chicken house over to the fox meant you were going to get chicken on a regular basis...

*(2) and now on to the Mercer/Russian connection...

Mercer 'pioneered' 'artificial' intelligence' within Wall Street, where 'normally' financial performance 'drives' stock value... but, instead, stock prices are actually driven by 'perception' of value... if you believe sh!t is going to be worth 2X in #time, I can sell you sh!t all day long... especially if I AM the 'market' maker of 'perception'...

hence artificial intelligence 'manipulating' 'perception'

the question the Ruby Slipper voters can't answer.. Is it possible that manipulation has negatively impacted them, without their even knowing it?

*(1) bribes

Most Americans don't agree with 'direct' bribes but use 'perks' on a day to day basis... I'm a vendor selling you something and 'butter' you up to buy through a paid lunch, or ball game tickets, or a Disney junket (albeit only 50% deductible but, I still, potentially at least, enhanced the prospect of you buying)... ok so most of us kinda look at that and say... normal 'business' but it does have an 'ethical' slippery slope but we Americans, generally, do have an aversion to actual green backs exchanging hands to induce the sale...

HOWEVER, in other countries,

it is NORMAL!!!!! NOT PROHIBITED...

except as a 'deduction' on the international U.S. tax return and a 'reportable' transaction... BUT, here's how we 'get away' with it....

we treat the transaction as a 'consulting' fee, with a contract for 'services' rendered...

gee, where have I heard that one before? As in, the Russian investigation?

And you don't think the Trump organization did that?

Goes to show just how stupid the Ruby Slipper voter really is!!!!!!

Back when I was with a public accounting firm, the firm had a client come to us who built 'hush' houses within the aviation field (think fighter jets). Now a 'hush' house is nothing more than a 'shack' (like a tin sheet shed) close to the tarmac where the plane's arse end backs into the shack sticking its jet nozzle into an airtight / soundproofed cone sealing the gases and noise jetting outside from the 'shack'. Actually kind of cool... you can, literally, walk up to the jet while at 90% throttle and whisper to a colleague 2 feet away and they can hear you.

I love this VISA analogy

Total price $6 million

Shack and soundproof equipment cost = $1.5-2.0m

Bribes..d'oh... consulting fees to the country's generals =$4.0 million

Ruby Slipper voters buying bullsh!t and loving it

PRICELESS