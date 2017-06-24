7 Huge Tax Breaks in the Senate GOP Health Care Plan

I, as well as everyone, can understand the repeal of the 'individual' mandate (albeit we all understand insurance fundamentally is spreading of risk for ALL participants and, thereby, requires participation for all or risk a death spiral of exclusion killing the opportunity of risk spreading) and I don't 'like' being 'told' to buy

but

the laws also eliminate the 'employer' mandate...

clearly the objective of the Republican spouse... 'business' (not 'small' business but those that employ more than 50 FTEs)

but the biggest sin is the

already wealthy getting an even bigger tax break...

including commander in chief himself..

what a f#($n croc!!!!!

I don't blame the politicitans... I blame

the

'apathetic' voter that didn't vote AND

the idiot Trump voter