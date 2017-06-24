Republican Governors Betrayed America By Refusing to Help Obama Protect the Election

Republicans, including President Trump, keep pulling a two-for-one quick step dance to avoid being blamed for their enabling of Russia’s attack on the U.S., which continues to this day. First they deny the Russians were behind the attack, then they ask why President Obama didn’t do more. So the attack never happened but if it did, it’s Obama’s fault is their argument. Yet this report shows that they refused to help President Obama.

.....

Why won’t Republicans take action to protect their country?

Because they believe in 'states' rights and the wealthy's perceived 'right' to rule from the 'golden rule' which is

'he who has the gold rules'