Rigged election: Donald Trump won every surprise swing state by the same 1% margin - Palmer Report

Specifically it points to some hacker having nudged these four states into Trump’s column by no more and no less than the one percent he needed, so as not to arouse suspicion by giving him too large of a win in any of the states he was supposed to lose. But if so, it’s the pattern of all of these states being won by the same one percent that stands out as suspicious, because that’s just not how numbers work to begin with.

My collegiate professors, as well as through 'auditing' (I'm a CPA), always have said 'small deviations over abnormal populations always suggest manipulated data'...

Reminds me of how the lawyers, and us CPAs, knew OJ was guilty. It's not code but 'analytical inference' but, then, the Ruby Slipper voters are lower than average intelligence.

Here's the OJ story...

All financial statement audits require the auditor to 'assess contingent liabilities' reported on the financial statements, even if that number is 'zero'. A contingent liability is, basically, an ongoing or potential lawsuit that, probably, will result in an adverse judgment (losing the lawsuit). Even though the amount isn't necessarily 'known', the report MUST 'estimate' an amount to inform the financial statement user.

Ok.. who's going to know other than the CFO/CEO?

Yup, you guessed it, their attorney(s)....

So, we get the CEO/CFO to write to all of the attorneys a letter informing them that their financial statements are reflecting lawsuit 1 through 4 and confirm, to the auditors directly, the status of the cases and the probability of resolution successfully or unsuccessfully... but the attorney knows of a 5th one they've been discussing with the CEO/CFO.

The attorney now has an 'ethical' dilemna...

He can't violate privelege by informing the auditor there is a 5th lawsuit... but nor can he confirm the 4 lawsuits because it would be considered perpetuating a fraud upon the 'pulic'.

Therefore, the attorney first encourages the client to be truthful and, then, if the client won't, the attorney MUST resign, and let the auditors know they did, in fact, resign. The auditors then cannot complete the audit because they need the lawyers 'opinion' but, more to the point, the auditors know the client didn't disclose everything because the lawyer DID resign...

OJ's first attorney, resigned... he could have stayed on even as a consultant.

Therefore, this report may actually potentially accurate in its assessment.... someone manipulated the 2016 election in numerous states....

the proof is in the 'coverup' and the 'inactions' by those that benefit the most from such an election manipulation.