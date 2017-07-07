Q&A: Republicans are in charge. So why can't they deliver on health care?

I have a different answer why they're having trouble...

Most of the 'moderate' Republicans know that no matter how they spin 'whatever' they do

the average American is going to see the Republican's healthcare bill for what it is

A trillion dollar ($1,000,000,000,000) in tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires while

denying health care 'support' for the

average American, who only but for the grace of God goes them.

Which will mean those Republicans will get voted out on rail!!!!

ANY REASONABLE health insurance MUST REQUIRE that ALL of us participate in PAYING into a RISK POOL; otherwise, the private health insurance companies can't make money on 'sick' people without excessively charging for that so they can make their millions which, ultimately, would lead to a death spiral of health insurance.

To all of you Trump voters who wanted Obamacare repealed....

IF employers were actually paying 'livable' wages with health insurance benefits,

would we be even having a conversation about

Social Security?

Health insurance?

Welfare?

Greed begats greed

Willful energy energizes us all for all of our benefit... not just the greedy...

or, put another way...

God helps the needy, NOT the greedy.