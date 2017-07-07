Ryan says he won't do public town halls citing concerns over possible protests

No surprise on this one...

I'm guessing he'll get re-elected though since he's 'gerrymandered' his district quite well...

Careful what you wish for...

you just might get what you asked for, which is less federal involvement in

environmental protections (sure hope your children aren't living near a known polluter)

k-12 education (that way Devos and her children can get federal dollars for sending their children to a 'private' school, just like all the local indigent children can)

less SNAP payments (after all, they need to get a 3rd, maybe even a 4th part-time job with no benefits)

less opportunity for health insurance... that'll help the county hospitals and doctors keep their prices static with all the write-offs they'll have for services provided to those filing bankruptcy

less oversight on employers (DOL) so they can f#($ us over more

less oversight on transportation... after all, you've never been behind an 18 wheeler whose driver is overtly tired

less veteran benefit.. I mean you've served our country but I'll be damned if I should be paying for your healthcare, right?

less oversight by the department of the interior.. .I mean screw Yellowstone park... ok, screw the most recent monument or national park designated by Obama... he was a 'prick' to do so, right?

ah... hell f#(% every gd dollar the government spends on anything except national defense, right

We ALL are libertarians by my definition...

all for limited government, as long as I'm getting what I want from it, right?