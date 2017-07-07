Newsvine

Ryan says he won't do public town halls citing concerns over possible protests

No surprise on this one...

I'm guessing he'll get re-elected though since he's 'gerrymandered' his district quite well...

Careful what you wish for... 

you just might get what you asked for, which is less federal involvement in

  • environmental protections (sure hope your children aren't living near a known polluter)
  • k-12 education (that way Devos and her children can get federal dollars for sending their children to a 'private' school, just like all the local indigent children can)
  • less SNAP payments (after all, they need to get a 3rd, maybe even a 4th part-time job with no benefits)
  • less opportunity for health insurance... that'll help the county hospitals and doctors keep their prices static with all the write-offs they'll have for services provided to those filing bankruptcy
  • less oversight on employers (DOL) so they can f#($ us over more
  • less oversight on transportation... after all, you've never been behind an 18 wheeler whose driver is overtly tired
  • less veteran benefit.. I mean you've served our country but I'll be damned if I should be paying for your healthcare, right?
  • less oversight by the department of the interior.. .I mean screw Yellowstone park... ok, screw the most recent monument or national park designated by Obama... he was a 'prick' to do so, right?
  • ah... hell f#(% every gd dollar the government spends on anything except national defense, right

We ALL are libertarians by my definition... 

all for limited government, as long as I'm getting what I want from it, right?

