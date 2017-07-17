Break-in, 'threatening note' at office of GOP senator considered swing vote in health-care bill

The means, especially violence, doesn't justify the end; however, this is precisely what I was predicting prior to the most recent election and as early as 6 years ago when the Republicans, backed by the wealthy, took over the house.

To the highly profitable but low wage, little if any benefit, employer... woe to you that chooses to muzzle the ox while threshing your grain.

Unfortunately, the Trump voters do not understand the civil unrest they are leashing by

taking away freedom of choice over one's body (as distasteful as abortion is) while

at the same time not understanding how insurance MUST be 'spread' and paid for by everyone at a 'minimum' level (minimum essential health benefits)

taking away from the less fortunate (medicaid) while

giving even more wealth back to the already wealthy by reducing their net investment taxes* that only applies to those making more than $200,000 (single) and $250,000 (mfj)

*=albeit the senate's version of health bill leaves the taxes but does eliminate others

this 'battle' is not about 'freedom' of choice but a battle between the 'haves' and the 'have nots', with the average Trump voter having their heads up their arses.