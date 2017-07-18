Eighth person in Trump Tower meeting is identified

Interesting story but, never the less, is completely lost upon the Trump voters... the real culprits of America's demise... me, me me... and more, me

When the Trump voters will get NOTHING themselves (d'oh... other than their freedom to fuck someone over for their benefit).

In truth, I really don't care whether there was, or was not, electoral 'collusion' with another government...

because all the 'whining' about that type of political collusion, dirty political tricks or outright 'treason' isn't going to take our country back to where the government is for the people and by the people until the f#cking dump arse Trump voters pull their heads out their arses and the NON-voters get off their f#cking arses and vote... don't care who you vote for, but vote! Then I'll know I actually have a government OF the people and not of the WEALTHY.

Today I saw that the NEW 'tactic' will be to completely 'repeal' Obamacare... as if they're repealing it because of 'medicaid'...

They want it repealed because of all the wealthy (including the Trumps) want to remove the net investment tax of 3.8%... (applies to only 'investment' income and, even then, to singles over $200,000 magi and married filing joints over $250,000 magi)

but

try telling that to the Trump voters and they'll say

'see he's cleaning the swamp'.

As for this story.... we already know they 'collude' with anyone they can for their benefit...

'it bidniss, nutin personal, it bidniss.'

I am prophecizing more and more threats will be made to not only 'elected' officials but down and outright physical harm to the 'wealthy' until they actually start putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to their own employees.

And that scares me... to which I believe is precisely why that same group calls for more 'military', which, ultimately, WILL be needed for their children's protection, let alone their own...

and that scares me...

If you make more than $200,000 a year, consider carefully how you move forward and how it affects others around you as you may be held to a higher standard that you don't want to be held to and, potentially, could see retribution.

Not from me, nor my children, but from those that have 'nothing else to lose' and I am worried about the collateral damage I, as well as my family, would experience.

Luke 12: 48