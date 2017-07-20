Newsvine

JayCFO-3768452

About All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing. Edmund Burke Articles: 0 Seeds: 48 Comments: 2206 Since: Jul 2011

In Interview, Trump Expresses Anger at Sessions and Comey, and Warns Mueller

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by JayCFO-3768452 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Wed Jul 19, 2017 9:35 PM
Discuss:

In a remarkable public break with one of his earliest political supporters, Mr. Trump complained that Mr. Sessions’s decision ultimately led to the appointment of a special counsel that should not have happened. “Sessions should have never recused himself and if he was going to recuse himself he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else,” Mr. Trump said.

Really?

Do you really need anything else to support the Russian voter collusion issue?

To the Trump voters, libertarian, right wing f#cking nut jobs-

we WILL NOT give up our country to you mother fucking wealthy!

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor