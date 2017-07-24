Trump labels Attorney General Jeff Sessions 'beleaguered'

“So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations?” the president tweeted from his personal Twitter account on Monday morning.

A) That ship has already sailed, trying to use it again, merely makes you look guilty, even if you were not.

B) You won ya dumb arsehole with already proven Russian ties so makes us wonder all the more why you 'fight' it.

C) Because we're smart enough to know what 'bait and switch' means.

I have no illusions Hillary has skeletons in her closet, I just could see her agenda was NOT about

stripping Americans of health insurance 'access' pricing controls while giving the wealthy a huge tax break (you being a major benefactor of that policy)

eliminating 'estate' tax, that clearly benefits a the existing tyrannical regime (you being a major benefactor of that policy)

or reducing taxes on the wealthy under that tried and true method of 'bait and swtich' "give the wealthy a tax break and they'll TRICKLE DOWN the 'rewards' bullshit plan" and, once again, you being a major benefactor of that policy

I got enough shit on my farm to spread; don't need anymore of your crap!