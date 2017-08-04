Newsvine

With Few Wins in Congress, Republicans Agree on Need to Agree

“It’s not Congress’s job to see how many bills we can pass,” said Representative Trey Gowdy, Republican of South Carolina. “Otherwise there would not be working groups and task forces designed to study overcriminalization and overregulation. You can’t have it both ways, can’t pat yourself on the back for passing a law and four years later pat yourself on the back for repealing it."

“Our first challenge is to define those principles upon which our party is based, and then pursue legislation consistent with those principles,” Mr. Gowdy said. “I think we are still stuck on the first prong.”

To you stupid dumb arse Trump voters... 'principled' against...

'what again?'

Defining 'principles'... of what your 'party' stands for?

is the 'first' thing?

At least you did understand you're, and the rest of your party, are 'stuck' on that 'first' thing...

how about pulling your head out of your arses and actually working together and 'compromising' to effect real workable solutions for the American people...

and not just the f#ckin wealthy... who have more than enough but get wealthy by putting their very employees on the government teat.

Stupid arse Trump/Republican voters!!!!

