Trump administration goes on the attack against leaks

...Sessions said the administration was reviewing policies on forcing journalists to reveal their sources. A media subpoena is a writ compelling a journalist to testify or produce evidence, with a penalty for failure to do so. The fact that the administration is reviewing its policy leaves open the possibility of sentencing journalists for not disclosing their sources. “Every American should be concerned about the Trump administration’s threat to step up its efforts against whistleblowers and journalists," said Ben Wizner of the American Civil Liberties Union. "A crackdown on leaks is a crackdown on the free press and on democracy as a whole."

The leaks are a result of employees 'pissed off' at you Mr President because they're part of the 60-70% of Americans who think you're a horseshit President, let alone the people around you.

Maybe, just maybe, you're President of a country, owned by the people, of the people and 'for' the people...

not your pocketbook... even IF you're engendering millions off of us taxpayers for the rental income you're getting from all the security staff, etc utilizing YOUR facilities.

NOT COOL!!!