President Donald Trump has signed 43 bills into law. Here's what they do - CNNPolitics

Clearly indicative of a 'do nothing' Congress and an inept President pursuing 'primarily' overturning ANYTHING Obama had his hand in.

Oh... gotta love this one

April 3, 2017: H.J. Res. 83 - This resolution rolls back a rule issued by the Department of Labor under President Obama, which said that employers must make and maintain accurate records of work-related injuries and illnesses, and those who did not could be cited within five years of the violation. This repeal now re-enacts a six month statute of limitations on violations.

Hmmm... explain to me again how this is good... for the 'victim', which would be the individual who gotten hurt..?

or this one

March 27, 2017: H.J. Res. 37 - This legislation voids an executive order Obama signed in August 2016 that looked to protect government contractors by requiring employers to disclose labor law violations, including wage theft, unsafe working conditions and hiring discrimination.

aka... employee enter at your own risk?

and this one... hmmm, do you suppose the investors, let alone the executives, live downstream? or do the employees live downstream?

February 16, 2017: H.J.Res.38 - This legislation nixes an Obama-era regulation meant to protect federal waterways from coal-mining waste.

Bottom line... these laws merely show just how stupid the voters were in voting for Mr. Trump and the Republican legislators....

but hey, careful what you wish for